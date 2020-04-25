1776 Wealth LLC Buys 247 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $75.58 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

