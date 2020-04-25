1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of HD stock opened at $212.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.24. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

