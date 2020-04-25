1776 Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.6% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.