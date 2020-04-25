1776 Wealth LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

1776 Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,212,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total transaction of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $682,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 924,861 shares of company stock valued at $109,773,896.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,985.25. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $181.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

