1776 Wealth LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 42,137 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,317.39. The company has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

