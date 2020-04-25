1776 Wealth LLC Has $27,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

1776 Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,188 shares of company stock worth $1,734,165 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCK. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.64.

MCK opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of -28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $112.60 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.