1776 Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

1776 Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after buying an additional 309,580 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 245.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,029,000 after purchasing an additional 289,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $18.28 on Friday. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $29.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

