1776 Wealth LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MA stock opened at $258.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.22. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $257.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.41, for a total value of $12,231,711.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,423,646,366.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,534 shares of company stock worth $74,137,309. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

