1776 Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.62 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

