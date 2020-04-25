1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 70 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 205.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $547,821,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,605,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $316,702,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW opened at $302.94 on Friday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $362.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 521.60, a PEG ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.18.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.17, for a total value of $7,700,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $590,467.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock valued at $38,458,174 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.