1776 Wealth LLC Purchases 73 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $206.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.48.

NYSE UNP opened at $156.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $105.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

