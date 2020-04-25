1776 Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 502,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PAVE opened at $12.87 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10.

