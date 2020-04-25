1776 Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 105.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $180.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.83. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

