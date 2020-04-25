1776 Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $514.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $485.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $555.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $633.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $565.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $575.79.

In other news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,234,349.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total value of $257,218.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231 shares in the company, valued at $131,746.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,762 shares of company stock valued at $12,866,717 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

