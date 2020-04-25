1776 Wealth LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 156,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,798,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 88.4% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,109,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.98.

NYSE:C opened at $43.10 on Friday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

