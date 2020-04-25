1776 Wealth LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.65. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $71.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

In related news, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,553.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,286 shares of company stock valued at $427,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

