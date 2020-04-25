1776 Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF)

1776 Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC raised its position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000.

Get 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH alerts:

FIF stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st.

About 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF).

Receive News & Ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.