$19.17 Billion in Sales Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will post $19.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.25 billion and the lowest is $19.11 billion. JD.Com posted sales of $18.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of $96.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.44 billion to $98.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.83 billion to $122.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

JD has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,517,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,911,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after buying an additional 2,934,142 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,202,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,324,000 after buying an additional 1,526,106 shares during the period. 40.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $45.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. JD.Com has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

