$243.12 Million in Sales Expected for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) will report $243.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $244.30 million and the lowest is $242.40 million. Envestnet posted sales of $199.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $976.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $938.70 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 9,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $506,262.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,395 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,469.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,030. 2.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,827,000 after buying an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,852 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth $35,580,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Envestnet by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after purchasing an additional 161,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 450,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.81.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

