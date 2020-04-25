27,355 Shares in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.09% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 192,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

