$38.40 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) to report sales of $38.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.40 million and the lowest is $38.39 million. Digital Turbine posted sales of $27.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full year sales of $137.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.76 million to $137.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $221.24 million, with estimates ranging from $220.60 million to $221.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 579,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Insiders have bought 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $443,885 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Digital Turbine by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,175,000 after buying an additional 123,004 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after buying an additional 243,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 31,638 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 763,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 213,607 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 753.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 718,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,125,000 after buying an additional 634,535 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $477.07 million, a PE ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 1.62. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.