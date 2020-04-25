$407.16 Million in Sales Expected for Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report $407.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $443.46 million and the lowest is $359.95 million. Asante Solutions posted sales of $546.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $777.60 million to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $481.41 million to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Asante Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Asante Solutions by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 284,586 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 590,044 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Asante Solutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 79,562 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Asante Solutions by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,223,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after acquiring an additional 476,074 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PUMP opened at $3.68 on Friday. Asante Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

