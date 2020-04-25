$42.80 Million in Sales Expected for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post $42.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.18 million to $44.10 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year sales of $182.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $163.80 million to $188.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $223.69 million, with estimates ranging from $213.30 million to $228.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $26.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.46 million and a PE ratio of -18.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $286,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,565 shares of company stock worth $2,624,004.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 220.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. 62.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

