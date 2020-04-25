4,337 Shares in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Ryanair stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. Ryanair had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

