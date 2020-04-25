4,866 Shares in Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Purchased by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Sharps Compliance in the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. 17.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

In other news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

SMED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sharps Compliance currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Sharps Compliance stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharps Compliance Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.