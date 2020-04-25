$683.73 Million in Sales Expected for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report sales of $683.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $670.99 million and the highest is $691.50 million. Equity Residential reported sales of $662.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equity Residential from $90.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.54.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $2,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,927,448 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $937,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,533,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,091,000 after acquiring an additional 173,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

