$82.37 Million in Sales Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) will post $82.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Workiva’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the highest is $83.10 million. Workiva posted sales of $69.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year sales of $338.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.00 million to $343.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $392.82 million, with estimates ranging from $385.20 million to $406.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workiva.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $80.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 120.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Workiva from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

NYSE WK opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 1.17. Workiva has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Workiva by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Workiva by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Workiva by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 7,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Workiva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 39,965 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

