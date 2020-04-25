$849.93 Million in Sales Expected for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to announce $849.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $811.27 million to $870.30 million. Brinker International reported sales of $839.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brinker International.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $869.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.95 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EAT shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brinker International from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brinker International from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.57.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts acquired 4,425 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,237.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,444,320.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Insiders bought a total of 7,925 shares of company stock worth $272,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 212,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,065,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 77.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 54,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,943 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $456,000.

NYSE EAT opened at $15.87 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $35.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. Brinker International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brinker International (EAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.