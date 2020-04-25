91,682 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,682 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 27,411,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 4,643.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,694,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574,232 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,192,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,541 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,181,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 259,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 4,170,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $3.39 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -339,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOK. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

