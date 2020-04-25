Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Reduced by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $175.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

