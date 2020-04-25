Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,118 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.6% of Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $986,935,000 after buying an additional 7,601,512 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,829,119,000 after buying an additional 2,548,889 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

