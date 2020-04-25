Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.17. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $41.84 and a 1 year high of $68.32.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,007,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 412.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.