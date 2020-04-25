ADF Group (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.85

ADF Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.58. ADF Group shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

ADF Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADFJF)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in North America. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.