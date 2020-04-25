Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $344.10 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $319.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock worth $10,944,671. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.