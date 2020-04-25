Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEIS. DA Davidson lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

AEIS stock opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.82.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $338.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.58 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,613 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

