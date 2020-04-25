AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) Stock Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $97.12

AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.12 and traded as high as $97.48. AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF shares last traded at $97.38, with a volume of 5,255 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $99.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF (NYSEARCA:HOLD) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.43% of AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Sage Core Reserves ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.