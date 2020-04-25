Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical research company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on A. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.13.

Shares of A stock opened at $75.75 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $292,832.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,173.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.15%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

