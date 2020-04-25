Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $114.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alexion’s blockbuster drug, Soliris, maintains momentum. The label expansion of the drug into refractory gMG has further boosted sales. Meanwhile, the approval of its long-acting C5 complement inhibitor, Ultomiris, for the treatment of adults with PNH has strengthened its PNH franchise and the initial uptake has been impressive. The company is taking steps to strengthen the PNH portfolio, which should yield results in the long run. It acquired the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Achillion Pharmaceuticals to fortify its PNH franchise. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, pricing is likely to affect sales. Further, an earlier-than-expected competition might negatively impact sales. The outlook for 2020 was below expectations.”

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a positive rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.43.

ALXN stock opened at $108.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

