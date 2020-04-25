Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Deutsche Bank

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $219.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.17.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $69.58 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.42.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, President John Redmond acquired 7,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $134.27 per share, for a total transaction of $939,890.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,872,341.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

