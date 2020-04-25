Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.6% of Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.93. The company has a market cap of $877.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (down from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

