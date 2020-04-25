Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,297,422,000 after acquiring an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,276.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,186.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,315.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $877.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,375.00 target price (down from $1,625.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

