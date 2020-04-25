ALS (ASX:ALQ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.24

Shares of ALS Ltd (ASX:ALQ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.24 and traded as low as $5.89. ALS shares last traded at $6.11, with a volume of 1,380,454 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 14.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is A$8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.78, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ALS Company Profile (ASX:ALQ)

ALS Limited provides analytical testing services in Australia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences segment offers analytical testing and sampling, and remote monitoring services for the environmental, food, pharmaceutical, and consumer products markets. It provides analytical testing data to assist consulting and engineering firms, industries, and governments.

