Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires 281 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at $13,849,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $280,576.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,214 shares of company stock worth $19,039,789 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

