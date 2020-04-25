Altium Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,747 Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Fly Leasing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AJO LP raised its holdings in Fly Leasing by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 34,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,384 shares during the period. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FLY opened at $4.80 on Friday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24. The firm has a market cap of $151.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.74. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $135.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Fly Leasing from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.63.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

