Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.72, for a total value of $213,650.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,537.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,242 shares of company stock valued at $12,195,964 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $269.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $277.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

