Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,637 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $41.91 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $71.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.43.

InterContinental Hotels Group Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

