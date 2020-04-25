Altium Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $889,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $5,072,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $2,624,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUMC. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

