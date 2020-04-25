Altium Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Altium Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 6,655,249 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,281,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $211.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

