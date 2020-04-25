Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $7,181,311,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $594,377,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $381,924,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after buying an additional 2,867,801 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,296,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $192,020,000 after buying an additional 656,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. Baxter International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.10 and a fifty-two week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 26.59%.

BAX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price target on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

