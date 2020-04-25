Altium Wealth Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the third quarter worth about $1,889,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WPP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in WPP by 12,561.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in WPP by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 19,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $33.98 on Friday. Wpp Plc has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.40.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.4006 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. WPP’s payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

